Large fire engulfs facilities of Austrian factory in Bosnia

Source: Krajina.ba

A huge fire broke out at the Austrotherm factory facilities in the northwest of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday morning, leaving a towering cloud of smoke above the outskirts of the city of Bihac.

Adnan Musovic, spokesperson for the Una-Sana Canton Ministry of Interior, said the police and firefighters arrived at the site immediately upon the fire was reported. As soon as the fire is put under control, the police will open investigation into the causes of the incidents which for now remain unknown, he added.

Residents of the Turija, Vrsta, Izacic, Kamenica, Vikici, Bugar, Gata and Zlopoljac neighbourhoods were advised to avoid outdoor activities and to keep the windows closed on their homes due to the smoke harmful effects.

According to the police, there is no information about potentially injured persons.

Austrotherm is an Austrian company which expanded its production of insulation materials to the production plants in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2008.