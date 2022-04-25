Kurti: Putin’s Serbian friends want to lure Russia to Balkans

Share:







Source: Armend NIMANI / AFP

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s friends in Serbia and Republika Srpska want to lure Russia into the Balkans.

“At a time when the whole democratic world has distanced itself from Putin, our northern neighbour organizes rallies in support of Putin by praising him and justifying his crimes in Ukraine. His friends in Serbia and Republika Srpska want to lure Russia into the Balkans,” Kurti wrote in a Twitter post.

He recalled that Serbia remains the only country in Europe that refuses to sanction Russia and “is even ready to abandon the European Union integration process just to remain loyal to Putin”.

“Peace and security in the Western Balkans have never been more threatened by Putin’s friend in the Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina and little Putin of Serbia,” he wrote. Kurti warned against taking what officials in Belgrade say at face value claiming that their statements are meant for domestic consumption during the election campaign.

He said that the authorities in Pristina have shown solidarity with Ukraine from the start of the war, joining in the EU and US sanctions against Russia and expressing readiness to take in up to 5,000 refugees.