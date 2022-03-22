Krapina-Zagorje County prefect: Not one house here has been restored

Share:







Two years ago, an earthquake damaged more than 900 properties in Krapina-Zagorje County, however not one house has been restored to this day, and County Prefect Zeljko Kolar of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) said this was "unacceptable and shameful."

In a press release from Prefect Kolar’s office, Kolar said that, on this day two years ago, Krapina-Zagorje County was struck by a powerful earthquake damaging more than 900 buildings. The worst hit was the Stubica area with several families being evacuated from their heavily damaged homes.

In several communities, almost all of the houses experienced some damage with county authorities saying that the damage caused amounts to tens of millions of kuna.

According to county authorities, a total of 254 applications have been submitted for retrofitting or to have buildings demolished and rebuilt.

The Ministry of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets has issued 43 decisions and interim decisions while Krapina-Zagorje County has received 21 decisions of those 43. A further 133 applications have been received for non-structural restoration.

“Unfortunately, we have to state that to this day, two years later, after two laws on reconstruction and two ministers, not one house in Krapina-Zagorje County has been demolished as yet, much less reconstructed, which is unacceptable and shameful,” said Kolar.