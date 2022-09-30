Kosovo introduces visa regime for Russian citizens

Share:







Source: N1

The Kosovo Government adopted a decision to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens, said Kosovo’s public service broadcaster RTK.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that Russian citizens with regular, official and diplomatic passports, as well as those with valid biometric residence permits issued by the countries of the Schengen zone, will have to obtain a Kosovo visa for entry, transit and stay in Kosovo.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Liza Gashi said the decision will contribute to continuing close cooperation with the European Union, said the RTK.