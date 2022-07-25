Kosovo ambassador commemorates deadly 2021 bus crash in Croatia which killed 10

Share:







Source: N1

Kosovo Ambassador Martin Berishaj on Monday laid a wreath at the site of a bus crash which occurred on a motorway near Slavonski Brod a year ago today, killing ten persons en route from Germany to Kosovo.

Berishaj thanked everyone who helped those injured and the families of those killed.

The Croatian government, political institutions and police in Slavonski Brod “functioned as though those were Croatian citizens,” he said, adding that “only organised states… which have humanity can do that.”

He said the families of those injured and killed had only nice things to say about Croatia. “It was a black day both for us and for Slavonski Brod. The Albanian people and the state of Kosovo will never forget this.”

Berishaj also met with Brod-Posavina County police commissioner Antun Valic and county head Danijel Marusic, thanking them once again for their assistance.

Forty-five persons were injured in the accident, including 15 seriously. Due to the driver’s reckless driving in the early morning of 25 July 2021, the bus swerved off he motorway and turned over while many passengers were sleeping.