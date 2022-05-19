Klovicevi Dvori gallery marks 40th anniversary with Ukraine-inspired exhibition

Share:







Source: Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL

Zagreb's Klovicevi Dvori gallery on Wednesday marked its 40th anniversary with an exhibition of graphics entitled Ukrainian Rhapsody and the screening of a film about the gallery.

The exhibition, initiated by former culture minister Bozo Biskupic, was opened by Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek, who said that Klovicevi Dvori was one of the most important world galleries, having hosted more than 1,500 exhibitions.

The exhibition, featuring works by 14 Croatian artists, is a token of solidarity with the suffering of the Ukrainian people, Obuljen-Korzinek said.

Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Kyrylych, who attended the event, thanked Croatia and its prime minister for their strong support to Ukraine.

Attending the opening of the exhibition were also Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, government ministers, members of parliament and other prominent public figures.

The exhibition Ukrainian Rhapsody lasts until 19 June.