Justice Minister: Pilots to be provided with full legal support

Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Minister of Public Administration and Justice Ivan Malenica said on Thursday, ahead of a meeting with the pilots accused by Serbia of airstrikes against civilians after Operation Storm, that Croatia will provide them with full legal support and prevent the issuance of an international arrest warrant.

Malenica said that he would meet with the four accused pilots on Friday to discuss further activities regarding the proceedings initiated by Belgrade. He said the pilots should not worry because Croatia would give them full legal support.

“We will also work on preventing the issuance of an international arrest warrant if Serbia were to make such a request. Croatian pilots have a clear conscience, the 1991-95 war was a defensive war, as proven before the Hague war crimes tribunal,” Malenica said.

The minister added that Serbia had issued a politically motivated indictment, proving that it did not have independent prosecutorial authorities or a functioning legal system.

He claimed that incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s role in the war was well known as was his war-mongering rhetoric.

“Croatia’s legal order is stable. A few years ago proceedings related to war crimes in Glina were conducted. I leave it to the State Attorney’s Office (DORH) to act if it finds elements of criminal acts,” Malenica said in reference to President Zoran Milanovic’s statement that Croatia could also indict Serbia’s president.

Malenica also strongly condemned a recent case of domestic violence in Gospic, as well as a statement made by the local prosecutor who, in a comment on the fact that a man who attacked and seriously injured with a knife his wife and her friend on Monday, had been reported for domestic violence a week earlier but was not placed in custody, said: “Where would it take us if all domestic abusers were placed in custody?”

“It was an inappropriate statement. It insinuates that prisons are full and that it is not wise to order pre-trial detention. I strongly deny such claims. There is room in prisons because 60% of prisoners are remand prisoners,” he said.

Malenica said that he expected judges to make decisions on pretrial detention if there was a danger that a person may harm someone’s life or health.

“I condemn domestic violence. We will not tolerate it. The government has amended the Criminal Code, the Law on Protection from Domestic Violence, we have introduced tougher penalties, increased the number of security measures, introduced the concept of a close person, etc. The thing we can still do is to continue improving the legal framework,” said Malenica.