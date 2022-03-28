Judge who sentenced Radovan Karadzic will work on bringing Putin to justice

Share:







Source: Peter Dejong / POOL / AFP

UK Attorney General Suella Braverman wrote for The Telegraph that she chose judge Sir Howard Morrison, who sentenced Bosnian Serb war criminal Radovan Karadzic to life in prison, to advise Ukraine and the British government on bringing Vladimir Putin and his associates to justice.

Braverman announced she would appoint Morrison to help prosecute war crimes in Ukraine and at the International Criminal Court.

Sir Howard was the UK’s judge at the ICC for a decade and presided over the trial of Karadzic, who is currently serving his sentence in a British prison.

Karadzic, the wartime president of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS) region, was sentenced to life behind bars for various war crimes, including genocide committed in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica in 1995.

Braverman said the appointment shows Britain’s commitment to bringing Putin and his soldiers to justice.

“It might seem unthinkable that Russian war criminals could also one day be in the dock. I have no doubt that it was unimaginable to Karadzic and his supporters too. And yet today he is behind bars, serving his sentence in a British prison”, she said, according to The Telegraph.