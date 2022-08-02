Judge: Constitutional Court has not discussed Zsolt Hernadi’s complaint yet

Share:







Source: N1

Head of Croatia's Constitutional Court, Miroslav Separovic, said on Tuesday that the court had still not discussed the complaint filed by Zsolt Hernadi, the CEO of Hungary's energy group Mol, who was found guilty by a Croatian court for bribing former Croatian Prime Minister, Ivo Sanader, and sentenced to two years in prison.

“The Constitutional Court has not discussed Hernadi’s complaint at all,” Separovic told state agency Hina.

Hina interpreted his statement as dismissal of what they described as “media reports that a decision on the matter had been made but that it had not been formalized yet,” without clarifying.

“The Constitutional Court will discuss Hernadi’s constitutional complaint in the autumn, as previously announced,” Separovic told Hina. Hernadi filed the complaint against the Zagreb County Court ruling which sentenced him to two years in prison for bribing former Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader. The sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court last October.

Hina did not clarify what is the basis of Hernadi’s complaint.

Sanader and Hernadi were found to have arranged amendments to the shareholders’ agreement specifying management rights of the Croatian oil and gas company Ina. Mol owns about half of the company, while the Croatian government retains a minority stake. The amendments agreed by Sanader and Hernadi gave Mol control over Ina.

The Supreme Court found that Sanader, using his position of authority, ensured that the government agreed to Mol’s demands, while Hernadi paid €10 million to Sanader in return.

Sanader, who was Croatia’s Prime Minister and leader of the ruling party HDZ from 2003 to 2009, was sentenced to six years in prison in the same trial.