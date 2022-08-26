Journalists’ association demands sacking of health minister over Matijanic case

Share:







Source: N1

The Croatian Journalists' Association (HND) on Friday called for Health Minister, Vili Beros, to be sacked after his recent news conference about results of a probe into the Covid-induced death of journalist Vladimir Matijanic.

The head of HND, Hrvoje Zovko, told a news conference today that the findings of the inspection team that had analyzes the medical treatment of Matijanic, who died in his home on 5 August, were “scandalous and shameful”. The HND also accused the health ministry of trying to cover up problems concerning the case.

Djurdjica Klancir, editor of the Net.hr news website, said that during the recent news conference Minister Beros “failed to behave as an advocate for patients and the general public” and that he had actually acted “only as a part of the medical profession who were supposed to help Matijanic.”

Klancir called for looking at the Matijanic case “from all the aspects.”

No ‘professional omissions’ in Matijanic treatment, minor procedural irregularities found

“The analysis of the conduct of medical professionals in the treatment of journalist Vladimir Matijanic, who died on 5 August, did not detect any professional omissions and only minor procedural mistakes were identified, show the findings of the inspection of this case, presented last Wednesday,” state agency Hina said.

After Matijanic, who suffered from underlying conditions and was diagnosed with Covid-19, died at his home in Split on 5 August, Matijevic’s partner, journalist Andrea Topic, blamed the local emergency health service and claimed that he had not received adequate medical assistance.

Following these accusations, on 6 August the health ministry ordered a probe to investigate the case. The findings of the inspection showed that “the death was the consequence of an unpredictable, that is, rapid-developing course of myocarditis and lung changes as complications of Covid-19.”

“The detected irregularities in the procedure are also the reason why the findings of the inspection will be forwarded to the Croatian Medical Chamber and the Office of the Attorney-General (DORH) in Split,” Hina said, without clarifying.