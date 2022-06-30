Jonathan Mennuti takes over as Brcko District Supervisor

Share:







Source: OHR

High Representative Christian Schmidt welcomed the appointment of Jonathan Mennuti as the new Principal Deputy High Representative and Brcko District Supervisor today.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Jonathan Mennuti as my Principal Deputy at the Office of the High Representative and as the new Brcko District Supervisor. I am certain that his vast experience and knowledge of the situation in the region will contribute significantly to the implementation of the OHR’s mission.

“At the same time, I commend the United States’ unwavering dedication and support to a single, sovereign Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Schmidt added.

Like his predecessors, Mennuti is a career diplomat who spent more than two decades in the service of the State Department.

His previous assignments in Washington include Deputy Executive Director for the Bureaus of European Affairs and International Organization Affairs, and Deputy Executive Director for the State Department’s Executive Secretariat.

He previously also worked at US embassies in Istanbul (Turkey), Belgrade (Serbia), Almaty and Astana (Kazakhstan), and Moscow, (Russia). Prior to joining the State Department, he worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce at the U.S. Embassies in Athens (Greece) and Seoul (South Korea).