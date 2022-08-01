Jannik Sinner wins ATP tournament in Umag

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

Italian tennis player and world number 10, Jannik Sinner, on Sunday won the ATP tournament in the Croatian coastal town of Umag by beating title holder and world number 4, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 in a two and a half hour match.

This was Sinner’s sixth career title.

The final of the ATP tournament in Umag was the first one featuring two top 10 players and the third featuring a No. 1 and a No. 2 seed. At the first tournament, held in 1990, Goran Prpic of Croatia as No. 1 seed beat Goran Ivanisevic, and in 2000 No. 2 seed Marcelo Rios of Chile defeated Mariano Puerto of Argentina.

Poland’s Fabisiak wins ITF Wheelchair Croatia Open

The northern Adriatic resort of Umag also hosted the 3rd ITF Wheelchair Croatia Open, which was won by Polish wheelchair tennis player Kamil Fabisiak, who in the final match on Sunday defeated Josef Riegler of Austria 6-1, 6-3.