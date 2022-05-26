Jandrokovic reassures Ukrainian official of Croatia’s continuing support

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Croatia supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue providing Kyiv with humanitarian, political and technical assistance, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said on Thursday in Zagreb at a meeting with a deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk.

The Ukrainian deputy parliament speaker thanked Croatia for the support it has extended so far to her country, including the reception of several thousand refugees.

A press release issued by the Sabor quotes Jandrokovic as saying that he conveyed Croatians’ strong solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Croatia, which itself was a victim of military aggression in the 1990s, can understand the grave situation which Ukrainian defenders and people are now experiencing, reads the press release.

Kondratiuk informed Jandrokovic of the current military and humanitarian state of affairs in Ukraine and notified him of Ukraine’s efforts to be granted EU candidate status.

In this context she thanked Croatia for its support to Ukraine’s European aspirations and also for assistance in mine-clearance and in the rehabilitation and treatment of wounded war veterans and for offering its experience in the peaceful reintegration of occupied areas and post-war reconstruction.