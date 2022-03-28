Jandrokovic: Parliaments are guardians of democracy in challenging times

Share:







Source: N1

"We are living in the most challenging times after World War II, and parliaments should have the role of guardians of democracy and the rule of law," Croatian Parliament Speaker, Gordan Jandrokovic, said at the Conference of the Speakers of EU Parliaments in Brdo Pri Kranju, Slovenia, on Monday.

“The Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is a threat to European and global security, significantly contributed to that, and societies must adapt to the new situation,” he stressed.

“According to him, government should have a key role, and parliaments as guardians of democracy should ensure compliance with the rule of law and respect for human rights,” state agency Hina explained.

“The parliament has to take on that role while supporting the government in taking quick and difficult decisions,” said Jandrokovic.

On the sidelines of the conference, Jandrokovic met with his Slovenian counterpart Igor Zorcic. Later in the day he is due to meet with Estonian Parliament Speaker Juri Ratas and President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Marketa Pekarova Adamova. A meeting with Spanish President of the Congress of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamana has been scheduled for Tuesday.