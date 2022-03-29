Jandrokovic: It’s not the time for political games, but for responsible politics

Share:







Source: N1

Speaker of Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic, said on Tuesday that "it isn't time for political games," but "resolute and responsible politics" and that any possible government reshuffle would first be discussed within the ruling party's bodies.

“I expect that we will discuss the government’s work, the Sabor’s activities and topics that interest the public. We will see what the (party leader) will have to say,” Jandrokovic said ahead of a meeting of the Croatian Democratic Union’s (HDZ) presidency and national council scheduled for this afternoon in Karlovac.

He was responding to questions from Croatian reporters about a possible government reshuffle while attending a conference of EU parliament speakers in Slovenia.

Asked whether the Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds Natasa Tramisak should be replaced, Jandrokovic said that the “prime minister picks his team” and, as this refers to his closest associates, he will most certainly enjoy the party’s support.

Asked about the other ministers, Jandrokovic said “they are probably doing their job.”

Asked whether there were some HDZ MPs or others in the ruling coalition who could vote against a government reshuffle if Minister Tramisak were to be replaced, Jandrokovic said “these are serious times, very demanding, and they require big responsibility of politicians, bigger than when we do not have such crisis situations.”

“The primary objective at the moment is political stability, a quality response to a series of security, socioeconomic and health issues, and this isn’t a time for political games. This a time for serious and responsible politics,” said Jandrokovic.

When it comes to media speculation about some HDZ MPs perhaps being opposed to a reshuffle, Jandrokovic said HDZ MPs are responsible people and will certainly think well about what to do and how.

“Do not expect HDZ MPs to act in a way that would go against what is important for Croatia,” he underscored.

Jandrokovic, who, in public opinion, is considered to be the herald of change in the party, did not wish to answer whether it was time for the government to be refreshed and instead said that he would first say what he thinks to his party colleagues and then make that public.