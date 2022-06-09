JANAF oil pipeline’s storage capacity on Krk island to be increased

Share:







Source: Klaus/Pexels

Primorje-Gorski Kotar County councillors on Thursday amended the county's physical plan, increasing the JANAF oil pipeline's storage capacity in the town of Omisalj on the northern Adriatic island of Krk, and granting the Kraljevica shipyard the status of a state shipyard.

The construction of new storage for oil and refined products is planned in order to ensure state reserves.

New storage for oil totalling 640,000 square metres will increase the Omisalj terminal’s capacity to 2.04 million m3, while new storage for refined products will total 220,000 m3 in capacity.

Also planned is the construction of two new tanker berths.