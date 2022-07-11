Istrians urged to use water ‘rationally’

Share:







Source: Image by Rajesh Balouria from Pixabay

Istria County Prefect, Boris Miletic, on Monday held a meeting with representatives of local water suppliers and after the meeting he said that the situation concerning water supplies was being closely followed and called on residents to use water rationally.

The tourist season is in full swing, and we can see that we are also experiencing a spell without rain. The situation concerning water sources is unfavourable and it can potentially cause problems in the provision of water supplies, said the county prefect.

He recalled that in 2012 a long spell of drought made the authorities impose water rationing.

The local water suppliers and Miletic advised all consumers to be prudent in using water during this hot season.

The first possible step in water rationing could be a ban on washing cars and watering greens.