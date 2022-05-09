Istria County head: We mark Victory over Fascism Day as war rages in Europe

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Istria County head Boris Miletic on Monday laid wreaths on the occasion of the Day of Victory over Fascism, expressing regret that the historically important observance was taking place at a time when yet another war was raging in Europe and Europe was witnessing destruction and human suffering.

“Istria can set an example to the entire world of how to love what is yours, care about your own identity and values without belittling others’. We opted for antifascism, respect for human and minority rights, and for multiculturalism here a long time ago,” Miletic said in the Istrian city of Pula after laying a wreath at a memorial for the fallen Istria antifascist fighters and victims of fascism.

Even now, in the 21st century, women’s rights and freedoms are being brought into question, the strong are oppressing the weak, and arms are being taken up, which is why everyone “should speak up even more loudly about injustice and stand for peace and the freedoms won,” Miletic said, noting that today’s anniversary provided an opportunity to recall the horrors of WWII and the 1991-95 war in Croatia and their long-lasting painful consequences.

On the occasion of Europe Day, Pula’s Valli cinema will show “Donbass”, a drama film by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, which won the Un Certain Regard award for Best Director at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Silver Pyramid at the 40th Cairo International Film Festival.

Proceeds from the admission fee will be donated to the Red Cross Pula for assistance to displaced persons from Ukraine who have found refuge in Croatia.