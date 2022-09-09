International Emmy® awards: Who will walk the red carpet in Dubrovnik?

Share:







Source: United Grupa

Expert jury of the semi-final round of judging for the 50th International Emmy® awards will soon judge the Telenovela category in Dubrovnik.

The expert jury, numerous professionals from the world of television, production, as well as numerous eminent famous guests from the creative industry, will soon arrive in Dubrovnik, where the judging of one category for the semi-final round of judging for the 50th International Emmy® Awards will be held.

On September 14, a jury composed of leading professionals from the world of production and television will evaluate projects within the Telenovela category, which is one of the 17 categories awarded for this prestigious award. According to the rules of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, we will have the opportunity to find out who are the members of the expert jury only after the jury process, which will ultimately determine the nominees for the International Emmy® Awards.

Nathaniel Brendel, Sr. Dr. of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences stated: „We thank our Member Victoriya Boklag and United Media for hosting this Semi-Final Round of Judging in Croatia, which is an integral part of the International Emmy® Awards competition.”

Numerous United Media and Nova TV’s guests will gather on this occasion in the beautiful and unique Dubrovnik, which itself is often the backdrop of numerous domestic and international productions, and magnify this prestigious event with their arrival, which will culminate with a special gala dinner. Soon we will find out who will be walking the red carpet for the Semi-Final Round of Judging for the International Emmys, but this event will surely bring together many famous TV personalities, stars and other relevant guests from the region and the world in Dubrovnik. All this will be accompanied on numerous United Media platforms, which has more than 50 television channels in its portfolio.

United under the name ‘United Media’ stands a large production machinery that produces the most popular movies and series intended for a wide audience. Besides being a production leader at the regional level, it also exerts a significant influence at the global level and the proof is in the successful sales of United Media’s original productions around the world, as well as excellent ratings.

Numerous awards have arrived at United Media production address as well. The series “Kljun” won the audience award for the best series at the international festival in Cannes 2021, “Black Sun” won the Golden Antenna award for the best regional series at the Festival of drama and series FEDIS 2020, as well as the awards for the best female role and music. This series also won the audience award for the best series at the 2019 Sarajevo Film Festival. The Golden Antenna Award was also given to the script of the series “Legacy 2” and to the main male role.

The most popular series in the region at the Festival of drama and series FEDIS was the series “Konak kod Hilmije” as well as the Nova TV’s production series “Drugo ime ljubavi”. The movie “Vikend s ćaletom” won the Golden Antenna Award 2021 for the best male role and the Grand Prix NAISA Award for the best acting performance at the Film Encounters festival in Nis in 2021. The movie “Alexander of Yugoslavia” won the award for the best actor at the Film Encounters festival in Nis 2021, according to the audience’s opinion.

The Bulgarian series “The Hunt for Salamander” is also the winner of several awards at different festivals. Nova TV also boasts a number of awards and nominations given to their production. Thus, the best domestic series of 2019 was “Na granici”, which received a “Golden Studio” award according to the audience’s choice, and in the same year it also won the Story Hall of Fame award, which was given to the main actress in the category „New face of the year “. The same award was given to the main actress of the series “Pure Love” in 2018. The series “Pure Love” was also nominated in the 2018 for the prestigious international Venice TV Award.