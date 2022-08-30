International Day of the Disappeared: Bosnia still searching for 7,597 persons

Share:







Source: FENA/Općina Hadžići

The Advisory Board of the BiH Missing Persons Institute marked the International Day of Missing Persons Tuesday, 30 August, Bosnia's second city of Banja Luka, in order to remember all persons who are still considered missing, and to raise awareness of the fact that "every forced disappearance is the result of a crime."

“That date has a special weight in our country, bearing in mind that during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia some 35,000 people disappeared, and that even today, 30 years after the beginning of the war, 7,597 missing people are still being searched for,” the Institute’s spokeswoman, Emza Fazlic, told the Fena news agency.

The central remembrance event was held later on Tuesday, with a peaceful march from Gospodska Street to Krajina Square in Banja Luka, where the exhibition titled “Where is he/she?” was opened. The exhibition was organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and it includes names of all persons whose remains are still searched for.