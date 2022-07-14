Interior Minister: We are prepared for wildfire season

Share:







Source: Morski.hr

The services did a good job at the site of Wednesday's wildfire near the coastal city of Sibenik, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Thursday, adding that Croatia is ready for the wildfire season.

“We were prepared for the wildfire season and services did a good job. We have to be aware that climate change is the main issue that is occurring and will continue in the years to come,” Bozinovic said, noting that the Mediterranean, along with the US state of California, is one of the world’s two biggest hotspots when it comes to global warming.

Speaking about the wildfires that hit the Sibenik area on Wednesday, Bozinovic said that forces in the Sibenik and the town of Vodice hinterland gradually increased, depending on how the situation developed, primarily due to unexpected changes in wind directions.

The minister specified that a total of 350 firefighters were engaged on Wednesday, mostly from the Sibenik-Knin County, and half of them from six other counties, as well as 50 members of the Croatian Army and 75 police officers.

Asked how many fire-fighting aircraft Croatia has at its disposal, Bozinovic replied that there are currently four Canadair planes and three air-tractors available.

“By July 23, we will have one more air-tractor, and by July 30, one more air-tractor and one Canadair aircraft. This means that as of August 1, Croatia should have five Canadairs and five air-tractors at its disposal. Another Canadair, which is being overhauled, should be ready by the end of the year,” he specified.