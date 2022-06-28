Interior minister meets with US defence, justice, homeland security officials

Share:







Source: N1, ilustracija

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic met in Washington on Monday with high officials of the US departments of defence and justice, ahead of a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

Bozinovic began his United States tour by meeting with Assistant Defense Secretary Celeste Wallander at the Pentagon.

They confirmed the two sides’ readiness to cooperate further and continue with all the necessary allied measures against the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

They expressed the wish to continue the transatlantic cooperation and the need for strong engagement in the stabilisation of Western Balkan countries, notably Bosnia and Herzegovina, including ensuring the continuation of the peace operation there.

“Maintaining US-EU unity and partnership is of key importance, which is also the clear position of the US administration, notably in light of the aggression on Ukraine. We are all aware that this crisis will not be short and that there will be challenges we must solve together in order to maintain the democratic order and the shared way of life,” Bozinovic said.

“I’m sure that in the coming period the US and the EU, with Croatia’s active role as a member of Euro-Atlantic institutions, will pay special attention to Southeast Europe, stability and democratic development,” he added.

Bozinovic then met with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco at the Department of Defense.

They concluded that the bilateral cooperation in security is strong and that Croatia and the United States have the same goal, to strengthen the security environment and the rule of law.

“Strengthening transatlantic ties is of exceptional significance, first and foremost the cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organised crime, in cyber security and electronic evidence exchange,” said Bozinovic.

Croatia has committed to cyber security cooperation by joining the US Counter Ransomware Initiative.

“The common goal is further cooperation in insuring electronic evidence, which will be regulated by adopting the Umbrella Agreement between the US and the EU,” Bozinovic said.

On Tuesday, before meeting with Mayorkas, he will meet with Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus and Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes.

The Croatian minister will wrap up his Washington visit by talking with Coast Guard Vice Commandant Steven D. Poulin.