Inspection: No significant professional omissions in case of Matijanic’s death

Share:







Source: N1

The analysis of the conduct of medical professionals in the treatment of journalist Vladimir Matijanic, who died on 5 August, "did not detect any significant omissions", an official of the Health Ministry, Mirjana Tadic, said at a press conference on Wednesday in Zagreb.

After Matijanic, who had underlying conditions and was diagnosed with COVID-19, died in his home in the Adriatic city of Split, Matijevic’s partner, reporter Andrea Topic, claimed that he did not receive adequate medical assistance.

Topic claimed the emergency medical service refused to have Matijanic hospitalised, despite his difficult condition caused by the infection.

She also claimed that the emergency service for infectious diseases and the doctor on duty also failed to respond and that two days before his death, Matijanic was told there was a shortage of a drug prescribed to prevent more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in patients like him. She described how she repeatedly called the hospital and the emergency medical service, which refused to take him to hospital. When Matijanic’s condition further worsened, an emergency medical team came a second time, but it was too late.

The analysis of the inspection findings shows that “the death was the consequence of unpredictable, that is, rapid-developing course of myocarditis and lung changes as complications of COVID-19.”

The combination of two cases of acute inflammatory developments of vital organs — heart and lungs — led to the rapid deterioration of heart and lung functions, resulting in cardio-respiratory arrest of the patient. The rapid rate of the deterioration of the condition of the patient shows that fast-progressing myocarditis was crucial in causing the death in a very short period, reads the analysis.

The findings of the inspection will be forwarded to the prosecutorial authorities (DORH) and the Croatian Medical Chamber (HLK).