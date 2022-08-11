Infobip donates half a million kuna to foundation for Ukrainian refugees

Share:







Source: Vanja Đurić/N1

The Infobip IT company has donated more than half a million kuna to the "Solidarna" foundation for its fund designed to help integrate Ukrainian refugees staying in Croatia, Solidarna said on Thursday.

The donation, amounting to 507,000 kuna (€67,600), will be used to organise Croatian language courses for the refugees, provide financial support to Ukrainian families, and support projects designed to assist displaced persons including psychotherapy, help in finding employment, child care, etc.