Info centre for Ukrainian refugees opens in eastern city of Osijek

Share:







Source: N1 BiH

An information centre for Ukrainian refugees who have fled from the Russian invasion of their country was opened in Osijek in the main square and it will provide information regarding accommodation in Osijek-Baranja County which is currently caring for about 350 refugees.

After Osijek Mayor Ivan Radic and County Prefect Ivan Anusic visited the centre on Tuesday, Anusic said that the integration of Ukrainian refugees in communities in Osijek-Baranja County was going well.

“Refugees can contact this Info Centre to solve their issues and needs, from obtaining documents to communicating with possible employers,” Anusic explained.

The Osijek-Baranja County Prefect called on all employers in need of workers to contact the centre where they can be connected with Ukrainians who seek employment. Anyone willing to make their residential premises available to refugees can also contact the centre because the European Commission and Croatian government will cover the cost of their accommodation for the next three years, he added.

Mayor Radic noted that the county and city authorities promptly prepared themselves for this situation and adopted an Action Plan.

City authorities have prepared a children’s corner in the city’s Cultural Centre which has already been filled and plans are being prepared for its extension he said and underscored that city authorities were doing everything in their power to help refugees feel welcome.

An attorney and interpreter are present at the Info Centre every day while volunteers assist with everyday tasks in cooperation with Osijek’s Faculty of Law.

A Croatian language course has been announced for refugees to help them to be better integrated into the community. The first group consists of 30 adults with childcare services provided while they are attending classes.