Industrial producer prices jump 23.6 pct in July

Source: Unsplash / Ilustracija

In July 2022, industrial producer prices jumped 23.6% on the year, going up for the 17th consecutive month, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

Producer prices have been growing year-on-year continually since March 2021, when they increased by 3.5% and after which their growth intensified. In December the increase was 16%, followed by 17.1% in January 2022, 17.2% in February, 19.5% in March, 21.9% in April and 23.7% in May and a record 24% in June, which is the highest growth rate since the DZS has been collecting those data (2011).

Compared to June, producer prices were 1% higher in July.

Statistics show that the increase in producer prices was largely influenced by energy prices. Without energy, producer prices in July were 0.9% higher on the month and 10.1% higher on the year.

On foreign markets, industrial producer prices in July 2022 were 0.1% lower on the month and 14.4% higher on the year, while on the domestic market, they were up 1.8% on the month and 31.2% on the year.

On the domestic market, energy producer prices in July jumped the most year-on-year, by 89.2%, followed by intermediate products (+11.6%), non-durable consumer goods (+11.2%), durable consumer goods (+11%) and capital goods (+5.4%).

Month on month, energy producer prices in July increased by 3%, followed by non-durable consumer products (+1.7%), durable consumer goods (+1.2%), intermediate goods (+0.9%) and capital goods (+0.5% each).