Indictment panel extends detention for Franciskovic

Share:







Source: Slavko Midzor / Pixsell

A Zagreb County Court indictment panel has extended detention for Marko Franciskovic, accused of incitement to terrorism, while the grounds for the indictment will be decided on later, the press were told after the hearing during which the police detained several of Franciskovic's supporters.

Zagreb County Court examined the justification of the indictment against Franciskovic after the prosecution requested an extension to respond to the defence’s objection regarding the inadmissibility of evidence against Franciskovic as one of the organisers of a protest outside the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) headquarters on Saturday.

The media has reported that at least six of Franciskovic’s supporters were detained, and one of them was allegedly found to be in possession of a knife.

Franciskovic has been taken to the Remetinec jail.

Franciskovic’s defence counsel had warned that a report of a search conducted was missing and said that the indictment against Franciskovic was unfounded.

Franciskovic’s wife and colleague also charged

The prosecution has charged Franciskovic with two counts of public incitement to terrorism, while his wife Lana and his colleague Natko Kovacevic have been charged with one count of public incitement to terrorism. All three are accused of having acted with the aim of seriously disrupting the fundamental constitutional, political, economic and social order, dissatisfied with the work of state authorities.

The next hearing of the indictment panel is scheduled for 7 November.