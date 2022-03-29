Indictment against former Pozega mayor and his deputy upheld

Osijek County Court has upheld an indictment against former Pozega mayor and MP Darko Puljasic (HDZ) and his deputy Mario Pilon, charged by the USKOK anti-corruption office with influence peddling and fixing local tenders for the energy renovation of buildings.

The Osijek court delivered the ruling after the High Criminal Court upheld a previous ruling rejecting the defence’s request to exclude certain evidence as inadmissible, Osijek County Court spokesman Miroslav Rozac said on Tuesday.

USKOK indicted Puljasic and Pilon in September 2021.

