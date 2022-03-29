Indictment against former Pozega mayor and his deputy upheld

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Osijek County Court has upheld an indictment against former Pozega mayor and MP Darko Puljasic (HDZ) and his deputy Mario Pilon, charged by the USKOK anti-corruption office with influence peddling and fixing local tenders for the energy renovation of buildings.

The Osijek court delivered the ruling after the High Criminal Court upheld a previous ruling rejecting the defence’s request to exclude certain evidence as inadmissible, Osijek County Court spokesman Miroslav Rozac said on Tuesday.

USKOK indicted Puljasic and Pilon in September 2021.