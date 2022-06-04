INA refutes Greenpeace claims, says no gas leaking from sunken platform

Share:







The INA oil company on Saturday refuted Greenpeace's claims about the sunken Ivana D platform as incorrect and unscientific, saying it is not leaking gas and that INA is regularly monitoring the situation, which has not changed since the sinking.

Ivana D sank in the northern Adriatic in December 2020. Earlier today, Greenpeace Croatia activists showed a video of the site and claimed that “gas bubbles are coming out of rusty pipes at the bottom of the Adriatic.”

INA said that in case of a gas leak, due to high pressure, visible bubbles would be “drastically bigger” than those shown and that divers would not be able to dive around the site.

The company said Greenpeace’s claims could unnecessarily disturb the public and that they caused damage to INA and Croatia’s reputation.

The visible bubbles are a natural occurrence on the sandy and silty seabed as the bacterial decomposition of organic matter produces methane, which accumulates in the seabed sediments and surfaces in the form of bubbles, INA said, adding that the northern Adriatic is known for that phenomenon.

The company underlined that the sunken platform was not a security threat either to people or the environment, that the site was marked, and that INA would continue to follow the instructions of all competent institutions.

Approaching the site and diving there is not allowed without the necessary permits, INA added.

It also refuted as incorrect the information that the platform’s lifespan was 20 years, saying that, with additional verification, the projected lifespan was 40 years.

INA recalled that several independent institutions had conducted investigations aimed at determining the reasons for Ivana D’s sinking and proposing a further course of action.

The entire investigation is overseen by an Economy Ministry commission comprising representatives of all relevant bodies, INA said, adding that it will notify the public when they reach their conclusions.