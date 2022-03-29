INA begins exploring wind potential at gas platforms in Adriatic Sea

Share:







Source: Photo by Mike Setchell on Unsplash

INA has begun measuring wind speeds at two offshore gas platforms in the Adriatic Sea in an effort to explore the potential of a possible offshore wind park, the energy company reported on Tuesday.

This is the first offshore project to measure wind speeds in Croatia and gauging will last for at least 12 months.

INA would then be in a position to estimate the full potential of wind and its feasibility taking into consideration industrial standards and then assess whether to invest in this type of renewable source for electricity generation, INA underscored.

The company has already begun construction on solar power plants in Molve and in Sisak which will annually produce 16,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity. This is sufficient to cater for the average consumption of 4,800 households in Croatia. The first electricity from these power plants should be released into the electricity grid in 2023.

“With this project, INA is taking a step towards new business based on renewable energy sources and mobility as well as other activities in which we see a synergy with our current business activities. We are interested in feasible opportunities that can upgrade our existing value chain and which are at the same time adapted to Croatia’s and the European Union’s Green Deal,” the director of INA’s Ventures & Innovations Ante Crljenko said as carried in a press release.

The project has been awarded to the Megajoule Adria company and the company’s director Leo Jerkic said that the entire installation will be very demanding as this is the first of its kind in the region.

INA noted that it is strongly turning towards green technology in line with the company’s development guidelines and the MOL Group’s “Shape Tomorrow 2030+” strategy.

Hungary’s MOL Group, which holds over 49% interest in INA, has said that it will allocate 50% of its total investments in sustainable projects by 2030, INA said in the press release.