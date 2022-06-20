IKEA Croatia launches campaign for World Refugee Day

Share:







Source: Ilustracija/LOIC VENANCE / AFP

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, IKEA Croatia has launched the campaign "Together for all refugees," aimed at boosting empathy with refugees, considering that the current narrative about that vulnerable group is often based on fear of the unknown.

Companies can play an important role in helping refugees start their life anew and fully contribute to the local community and economy, IKEA Croatia market manager Nikolaos Migkianis said, adding that all people should be treated fairly and be given equal opportunities regardless of their background or identity.

Migkianis said IKEA recognised that refugees brought skills, diversity and prospects benefitting society and business, noting that with the help of partners from the UNHCR, the company was demonstrating its commitment by introducing a comprehensive approach to support for the labour integration of refugees.

The approach consists of two programmes, one geared towards development of employment skills, which in 2021 resulted in the permanent employment of nine trainees in IKEA Croatia, and the other aimed at providing support to forcibly displaced persons by refurbishing local refugee centres.

IKEA has also been supporting Croatian nongovernmental organisations, led by the Red Cross, in helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees staying in Croatia and sending aid to Ukraine and Poland.