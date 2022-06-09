IDS: Barbed wire should not be anywhere, least of all in Istria

Share:







Source: Jure Makovec / AFP

Istrian Democratic Party (IDS) leader Dalibor Paus welcomed today's announcement by the new Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob about the urgent removal of a razor-wire fence, and all other 'technical obstacles' on the Slovenian-Croatian border, saying that a wire fence has no place in Istria.

“This is the only right decision and we, as I believe all the inhabitants of Croatian and Slovenian Istria, welcome it with joy,” said Paus, adding that “barbed wire has no place anywhere, least of all in Istria because it represents what Istria categorically refuses to be, a closed region where people who have always lived peacefully now share a razor-wire fence.”

He emphasised that they are connected with neighbouring Slovenia and towns and municipalities in the Slovenian part of Istria by inseparable ties, twinned municipalities and towns on both sides of the border, good economic and cultural cooperation and many jointly implemented projects from European funds.

“We want to continue cooperation with friendly cities and municipalities of Slovenian Istria to the highest possible level, because in addition to territory and historical heritage we are bound by a common future. Wire fences would certainly not allow a happy future, the IDS could not reconcile with it from the very first day,” Paus said.