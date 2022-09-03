Hungarians fuel their cars in Croatia due to lower prices, says VL daily

Share:







Source: Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Hungarians go across the border for cheaper fuel in Croatia, and they can save up to €35 per tank, the Vecernji List (VL) daily reported on Saturday.

Although the Hungarian government capped the fuel prices, those restricted prices, which are lower than the fuel prices in Croatia, are applied only to private cars.

All other cars, including business vehicles and official cars, are not entitled to the cheaper fuel under the government relief scheme, and they pay market prices which are higher in Hungary than in Croatia, the Zagreb-based daily newspaper reported.

For instance, the price of the “Benzin 95” petrol in Croatia is restricted to HRK 11.19 per litre, that is €1.49 per litre, and a litre of diesel costs HRK 12.35 (€1.64), owing to the government’s intervention.

In Hungary, the market price of petrol is now around €1.99, and even above €2 for diesel.

Apart from higher prices of fuels for commercial vehicles and official cars, Hungarians are also faced with occasional shortages of fuel supplies particularly at small filling stations. MOL delivers only 35% of the pre-crisis period amounts, the daily says.