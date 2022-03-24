Humanitarian aid sent by Caritas Croatia arrives in Ukraine

Share:







Source: N1

A truck carrying more than 20 tons of humanitarian aid collected by the Catholic charity Caritas Croatia arrived at its destination, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kyiv-Zhytomyr, the Croatian Conference of Bishops (HBK) reported on Thursday.

The €47,00 shipment includes 29 crates of food and three crates of hygienic and cleaning products.

“The humanitarian aid was sent to Caritas-Spes, Ukraine’s national Caritas organisation. Transport through Ukraine was organised by the Caritas office in Mukachev and the delivery was received by Zvonimir Sesnic, a Croatian priest serving in the Kyiv-Zhytomyr Diocese who thanked HBK for the donation via video link.

Caritas Croatia has reported that it has collected more than 3.5 million kuna (€462,000) in donations for Ukraine.

(€1 = 7.57 kuna)