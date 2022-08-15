Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg visits Sarajevo as honorary guest of 28th SFF

Share:







Source: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

American actor, director, playwright and author - Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg has arrived in Sarajevo where he will be presented the Heart of Sarajevo Award, as an honorary guest of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival.

Eisenberg will receive the award Monday evening ahead of the special screening of his directorial debut ‘When You Finish Saving the World’.

Eisenberg’s film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to glowing reviews and screened as a part of Critics Week at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The film follows Evelyn (Julianne Moore) a woman devoted to helping people fallen on hard times, but who struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

This emotional comedy- based on the Audible Original of the same name, also written by Eisenberg- reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit.