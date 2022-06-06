Hina: Unions, employers, happy with proposed education reform

Share:







The Economic and Social Council (GSV) on Monday discussed the government's proposal for a reform in tertiary education, and both unionists and employers expressed satisfaction with the direction taken, but also calling for more radical moves, state agency Hina reported, without clarifying the content of the reform.

The Labour and Social Policy Minister Marin Piletic said that at today’s session of the GSV they discussed the reform in higher education.

At the session, representatives of the government, trade union and HUP also discussed the impact of the increase in costs of materials for food production and preparation, concluding that they would as soon as possible agree on the government’s further options for helping the producers.

The annual report of the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ) for 2021 was presented by HZZ director Ante Lončar, with the conclusion that active labour market policies were still being implemented and that the government had provided additional funds for those measures.

Ivan Misetic of the Croatian Employment Association (HUP) said that the focal topic of today’s meeting was the discussion about the education reform, in which employers concluded that the proposals were acceptable but not affirmative enough.

He pointed out that the issue of increased costs of materials for food production and preparation had been raised by HUP representatives, who wanted to warn about the need for a solidarity approach in bearing the costs.

The association also said it welcomed the government’s intervention in fuel prices.

The president of the NHS union federation, Kresimir Sever, said that trade unions had initiated the topic of higher education reform and that it seemed to be going in the right direction, judging from the presentation by Education Minister Radovan Fuchs.

“However, trade unions and employers expect much more radical moves and steps, the government has to make that system more sustainable with its reform proposals and provide a service that is necessary to citizens,” Sever said.

The unionist added that they expected the government to take into account the comments from the public consultation on the education reform.

He also said that they support the government’s intervention in fuel prices.