Hina: Telecoms welcome government’s measures to address cost-of-living crisis

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia's state news agency Hina asked three mobile network operators - HT, A1, Telemach - about their opinion of the government's recently unveiled package of subsidies and price caps to address the cost-of -living crisis, even though the package did not include anything related to telecom services. According to Hina, all three said they "welcomed" the measures announced.

The measures include a variety of one-time payouts to vulnerable groups, increased child allowances, some tax cuts, and also caps on prices of electricity and some foodstuffs such as flour, oil, and meat. The government has been capping prices of fuel as well for some time now.

“The burden of electricity prices is unprecedented and affects all business sectors as well as citizens’ living standards. The measures that have been adopted will definitely support the drivers of the national economy, for which it is crucial not to falter now, when the time is critical,” sCEO of HT, Kostas Nebis, told Hina.

A1 told Hina that the company is “analyzing the government’s measures” and that they welcome “any moves which contribute to improving the standard of living of workers to their financial empowerment.”

“We expect the government to continue with its proactive policy and to act so as to provide additional support to all Croatians, as well as businesses,” A1 told Hina.

Telemach Croatia said that the government should do its best to protect the national economy and additionally encourage its growth and development. They said the “crucial element of the government’s measures was the capping of prices of basic foodstuffs and energy products.”