Hina: State agency official arrested on European Prosecutor’s warrant

Source: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP, Ilustracija

An unnamed official from the Croatian state agency for innovation and small businesses Hamag-Bicro was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant issued by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) on suspicion of rigging a 1 million kuna (€133k) tender so that it would get awarded to a company owned by her relative, state agency Hina said, citing what they described as "unofficial sources."

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office tweeted a statement saying they were “conducting urgent evidence-collecting activities in cooperation with the Zagreb Police Department, related to two persons suspected of unlawful favoritism and incitement to unlawful favoritism regarding a public procurement call.”

“According to unofficial sources, the head of the agency’s coordination department has been arrested,” Hina said, without naming the person or clarifying their source for the claim.

“After questioning the suspects, the EPPO will decide on further actions in the case and will inform the public in due time. Until then, no further details will be released,” EPPO said.