Hina: Retail chain Plodine ‘most successful’ business based in Rijeka

Share:







Source: Pixabay

"The year 2021 was the most successful over the past five years for businesses registered in the city of Rijeka, as their combined revenues increased 20.1 percent year-on-year to 23.1 billion kuna (€3.1 billion)," state agency Hina said on Friday, citing data released by the state financial agency Fina.

Their aggregate net profit was 1.6 billion kuna (€213 million), or 43.6 percent up year-on-year. Gross fixed capital formation doubled last year. Imports went up by 19.4 percent, and exports increased by 20.5 percent.

The average net monthly salary at Rijeka-based companies was 6,374 kuna (€847) or 4.4 percent up from 2020. Also, the average monthly net salary in 2021 in the City of Rijeka was slightly higher, by 0.4 percent, than the average salary in Croatia, which was 6,350 kuna (€844).

As many as 5,130 companies had their headquarters in Rijeka in 2021. They employed 30,202 workers, or 1,311 more (4.5 percent) than in 2020. The top ten businesses had the total revenues of 8.9 billion kuna (€1.2 billion), and their aggregate net profit was 347.1 million (€46 million).

The most profitable company was the retail chain Plodine with its total revenues at 5.2 billion kuna (€691 million) or 14.3 percent up from 2020, while their net profit was 264.4 million kuna (€35 million) or 64.4 percent up.

The state-owned ferry company Jadrolinija ranked second, and the remaining eight largest businesses were Jadran Galenski Laboratorij (JGL), Logista, Eurospin Hrvatska, Viktor Lenac shipyard, 3. maj shipyard, Dragon Maritime Adria, ACI marina chain, and MKM Yachts.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)