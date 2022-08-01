Hina: Head of Osijek gynaecology clinic dismissed over unsuccessful abortion

Share:







Source: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels/ILUSTRACIJA

The head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Clinic at the KBC Osijek hospital was dismissed after a Health Ministry inspection had found irregularities in the case of an unsuccessful termination of pregnancy in March this year, the hospital's directorate confirmed to state news agency Hina on Monday.

The inspection was conducted on the initiative of Health Minister Vili Beros after a patient had told the media that the Gynaecology Clinic had failed to terminate her pregnancy.

Due to the irregularities observed in the work of the clinic, KBC Osijek director had decided to dismiss the head of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Clinic as the responsible person.

The KBC Osijek Directorate said they had acted in accordance with the inspection report, stressing that they had carried out internal control before the inspection.

The inspection at the KBC Osijek Gynaecology Clinic was carried out following an unsuccessful termination of pregnancy, after which the patient had again tested pregnant. Unsatisfied with the hospital’s statement, Minister Beros sent inspectors to the hospital.