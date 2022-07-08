Hina: Croatian citizens love milk

Share:







Source: Unsplash / ilustracija

"Over two thirds of Croatian citizens (67%) drink milk on a regular basis, one in five consume it only with coffee, i.e. almost 90% consume milk more or less frequently, according to the findings of a survey," state news agency Hina reported on Friday in an article titled "Croatian citizens love milk, survey shows."

“The survey was conducted in May by Ja Trgovac magazine and the Hendal research agency. It shows that 11.7% of Croatian citizens over 16 do not consume milk, 58.5% do so every day, 30.1% do so several times a week and 9.9% several times a month,” Hina added.

“Also, 67.2% of respondents think milk is healthy, while 14.5% think it is not,” Hina said, without explaining what the remaining 18.3% of those polled said.

“As for other dairy products, the most consumed are cheese (89.5%), ice cream (84.8%) and yoghurt (84.4%). Only 1.1% of respondents said they did not consume any dairy product,” Hina informed the public.