High representative rules out influence of Islamic fundamentalists in Bosnia

Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP, Ilustracija

Islamic fundamentalists exert no influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the international community's High Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, told the German Catholic Agency (KNA) on Wednesday.

There were only individual cases in connection with terror organisations such as Al-Qaeda or Islamic State, the German Christian Democrat who became the High Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina last summer, said in his interview with the German Catholic news agency.

He admitted that there is financial support sent from abroad to Muslim communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, there is no influence of radical Islam on everyday life.

“Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina is traditionally oriented towards Europe. Leading dignitaries of the Islamic community are open-minded,” said Schmidt, underscoring the European features of the capital city of Sarajevo.