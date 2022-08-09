Health Ministry: There are sufficient supplies of COVID-19 drug

Share:







Source: Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PIXSELL

The Croatian Health Ministry on Tuesday denied media reports about a shortage of drugs used in the treatment of people infected with COVID-19, noting that there are sufficient supplies.

In 26 hospitals across Croatia there are 483 vials of Veklury (Remdesivir) and 236 vials of Ronapreve, medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, which is sufficient for the current needs, the ministry said.

The ministry on Monday carried out an urgent check of drug supplies in all hospitals following media reports about a drug shortage.

The partner of reporter Vladimir Matijanic, who died on 5 August after contracting COVID-19 and who was an immunocompromised patient, has said in a Facebook post that staff at the KBC Split hospital told them that drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms were in short supply in the whole country and that therefore they could not give them to patients with immunological diseases or cancer patients.

“There is a sufficient quantity of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms, like Veklury and Ronapreve, for the current needs of hospitalised patients in every medical institution,” Health Minister Vili Beros said.

“There is no justified reason why any hospital would be without a certain drug if treatment needs require it,” the minister said, adding that all hospitals could also request emergency additional drug deliveries.

If any of the hospitals has denied appropriate medical care due to a shortage of the drugs in question, additional checks will be made to determine possible responsibility on the part of those in charge of drug supply, the minister said.