Health ministry orders inspection into medical assistance to reporter

Source: Google street view

The Health Ministry on Saturday requested a report on the provision of medical assistance by the KBC Split hospital and other medical institutions in Split to reporter Vladimir Matijanic, who died on Friday.

A ministry inspection team will look into medical documentation and contacts with staff in the medical institutions involved in the case to establish facts that can help determine if action taken in the case was in line with the prescribed procedure or if there were omissions in the provision of adequate care to the patient, the minister said.

The public will be informed of the ministry findings in a timely way, the minister said.

An internal control has been under way also at the KBC Split Hospital.

Reporter and Matijanic’s partner Andrea Topic claims the emergency medical service refused to have Matijanic hospitalised despite his difficult condition caused by coronavirus infection.

She also claims that the emergency service for infectious diseases and the doctor on duty also failed to respond and that two days before his death, Matijanic, who suffered from an autoimmune disease, was told that there was a shortage of a drug prescribed to prevent more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in patients like him.