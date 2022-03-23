Health Minister: Number of new COVID cases down by 17 percent

Share:







Source: N1

Health Minister Vili Beros said on Wednesday that the number of new COVID cases had fallen by 17% however, regardless of "a lull in the epidemic," he called on citizens for continued responsible conduct and necessary caution.

In the past 24 hours there were 2,077 positive cases registered , or 17.53% fewer new cases compared to last Wednesday, Beros said at a cabinet meeting.

Since the beginning of February, the number of COVID related deaths has decreased significantly and the number of hospitalised patients in that period has halved from 1,400 to less than 700.

According to the opinion of epidemiologists, they expect milder and milder symptoms in new cases, with fewer deaths and fewer hospitalised patients, said Beros.

He added that all the relevant epidemiological parameters are constantly being monitored and the epidemiological framework is being adapted accordingly.

“Entering into the third year of the epidemic, even though we in a lull we have to be aware that responsible conduct and caution are a must,” underscored Beros and added that there are still many unanswered questions of the possibility of new mutations emerging or of the length of immunity after recovery or vaccination.

2,080 health services provided to Ukrainian refugees

The minister also informed that since 25 February some 2,080 health services had been provided to Ukrainian citizens with 227 receiving hospital services and 15 patients being hospitalised. Thirteen Ukrainians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

During a meeting of EU health ministers last week, including Croatia, a recommendation was made to the European Commission to ensure funds for health care for refugee Ukrainians and Beros said that this will also be Croatia’s stance at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of the EU on 29 March regarding employment, social policy, health and consumer protection (EPSCO) issues.