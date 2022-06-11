Health minister announces public healthcare reforms

Share:







Source: N1

The financially feasible management of hospitals and a new network of public healthcare protection are some of the reform actions presented on Saturday by Minister Vili Beros in his video message to a convention of journalists specialised in reporting on health topics.

He informed the conference, which took place in the Istrian town of Grožnjan, that the public procurement procedures would be streamlined and that the lists of drugs covered by the Croatian Health Insurance Agency (HZZO) would be overhauled.

Beros said that the reform of the healthcare system would also focus on prevention check-ups, promotion of healthy habits and raising health literacy, stricter control of sick leaves and so on.

Focus will be also placed on strengthening the capacities of day hospitals and on increasing palliative care facilities.

The hospitals will be rated, and the functional merger will be implemented, among other things.