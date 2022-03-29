HDZ whip says PM has ‘absolute support’ for possible gov’t reshuffle

Share:







Source: Ivan Hrstić/N1

Ruling HDZ party whip Branko Bacic said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic enjoyed the absolute support of the party's parliamentary group and its partners in the ruling coalition for a possible government reshuffle.

After a meeting of the ruling coalition, Bačić told reporters that a government reshuffle was not discussed except for the coalition partners having given, at the end of the meeting, their full support to the PM for a possible reshuffle and “its scope”.

“It was stressed that the Prime Minister enjoys the full support of all coalition partners for a reshuffle, when he opts for it, and the extent of it,” said Bacic.

Asked about allegations in the Nacional weekly that eight HDZ MPs would vote against a reshuffle if Regional Development and EU Funds Minister Natasa Tramisak was to be replaced, Bacic said it was idle talk and that the HDZ party group “is absolutely unanimous.”