HDZ Split branch chooses Zoran Djogas as candidate for mayor

Source: N1

All 38 members of the City Committee of the Split branch of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) at Thursday's session chose Zoran Djogas as the party's candidate to run for Split mayor in the early election, the Split HDZ said.

“It was our responsibility to recognise citizens’ needs and offer a candidate who will be the best solution in the election,” the local HDZ said.

“We believe citizens will recognize Mr Djogas as a person that will bring prosperity to our city,” the party said.

A former dean of the School of Medicine in Split, Djogas is not a member of the HDZ and he is a non-partisan candidate for Split mayor.

He has not been involved in politics so far, so this is his first political engagement.