HDZ launches disciplinary proceedings against member involved in €133m Ina scam

The head of the ruling HDZ party's branch in Zagreb's Maksimir district, Stanko Gacic, said on Monday the party had launched disciplinary proceedings against its member Damir Skogor, arrested on suspicion of masterminding a scam in which the national energy group Ina was defrauded of more than 1 billion kuna (€133 million).

In an operation launched on Saturday by the Uskok anti-corruption office and the police, five persons were arrested on suspicion of wrongdoing with Ina’s natural gas, which was sold below the market price. Investigators believe the suspects bought gas from Ina for €19.5 and sold it for €28 thus defrauding the company of over 1 billion kuna.

Skugor was reportedly a member of the local branch of the HDZ party in Zagreb’s eastern neighborhood of Maksimir.

The operation targeted Ina executive Damir Skugor, head of the Croatian Bar Association (HOK) Josip Surjak, Surjak’s business partner Goran Husic, Skugor’s father Dane Skugor, and the CEO of the Plinara Istocne Slavonije gas distributor, Marija Ratkic.

