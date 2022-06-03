Hailstorm hits Zagorje

Share:







Source: N1

A hailstorm hit the northwestern Croatian region of Zagorje on Thursday night, causing extensive damage to crops and vineyards.

The harsh weather caused the most extensive damage in Oroslavje, Klanjec, Kumrovec and Zagorska Sela. Klanjec Mayor, Zlatko Brlek, said the storm, hurling stones the size of walnuts, lasted around five minutes, and that he believed it had caused total damage to crops and vineyards.

Damage is also believed to have been caused to vehicles and there were reports of flooded basements. The bad weather also hit the communities of Veliko Trgovisce and Stubicke Toplice. Oroslavje Mayor, Viktor Simunic, said the local farmers he contacted told him that their crops had been destroyed.

Kumrovec Mayor, Robert Splajt, said he believed the storm had totally destroyed local farmers’ crops. Following news of the hailstorm, government spokesman Marko Milic said the government would provide urgent help to Krapina-Zagorje County, announcing a visit by Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic to the county.

Also affected by the hailstorm was the western part of Zagreb County, where the roofs on a number of houses were damaged.